Senior Congress leader Asish Kumar Saha on November 25 said that more than 20 workers of his came under attack by alleged BJP-backed goons in three locations of Tripura during the ‘Bharat Jodo Tripura Bachao yatra’.

Following the incident, the Congress leaders also met the Director General of Police Amitabh Ranjan to inform him about the incident that took place in presence of police despite taking prior permission for the yatra.

Speaking on the issue, Saha said, “Today is the seventh day of our yatra which is going on across the state. And today the yatra is held in three locations including Surjyamani Nagar in the West District, Santirbazar in the South district, and in Golaghati of the Sepahijala district. It is surprising that after taking prior permission the BJP-backed goons have launched an unprovoked attack on our yatra”.

“We have taken prior permission before our yatra. The home department has specifically directed the District SPs related to our rally. I don’t know where is the home department now. In front of police the BJP-backed goons carrying out attacks on our workers, vehicles were vandalized and for which we have come here to meet DGP”, said Saha.

Saha also claimed that in Santirbazar more than 15 workers, and in Surjyamani Nagar around five workers and some workers are still missing after they came under attack by BJP goons.

On the other hand, MLA and former minister Sudip Roy Barman claimed that the attack on the ruling party is a sign of fear as the party has started losing its support.



“Ruling party has understood that Congress has started gaining support from people across the state through Bharat Jodo Tripura Bachao Abhiyan. For this BJP is in tension. They started losing their support but what do they have except money and some goons? Prior to the rally, we have taken permission from Police and this incident took place in front of the police which proved how helpless the police are. BJP goondas also threatened our workers with pistols. They pelted stones on vehicles of PCC and Ex-PCC. This is a jungle and goonda raaj”, said Roy Barman.

He also slammed Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha for his statement in which he claimed no political violence took place in Tripura after BJP formed the government.

“They are frauds, cheaters. More than 11 persons were injured in parts of Tripura. They attacked with dao, bamboo sticks, and other lethal and non-lethal weapons”, he added.