A 37-year-old mother took the lives of her two young sons before ending her own in Kamala Bagan village, located in the Khowai district of Tripura on September 27 night.

The incident unfolded as Manu Munda, a daily laborer and the father of the two young boys, had gone to a neighbor's house to watch TV on September 27 afternoon. However, a sudden power outage later in the evening prompted him to return home and rest.

Upon his return, he was met with a horrifying sight as his 10-year-old son, Parimal Munda, unexpectedly attacked him. Parimal displayed alarming symptoms, including foaming at the mouth and convulsions. Shortly after, his older brother, Monesh Munda (12), began to exhibit similar signs, according to the police.

Manu Munda, in a state of shock informed the neighbors. Concerned villagers rushed to the scene and also discovered Pramila Munda, the mother, in a dire condition.

Pramila, along with her two sons, was rushed to the Behalabari Primary Health Center in critical condition.

Pramila and her son Parimal succumbed to the poison. Monesh Munda, the surviving son, was referred from Behala Bari Primary Health Center to Khowai District Hospital at 12:30 on September 27 night. Despite efforts of medical staff, Monesh's life could not be saved, and he passed away at GB Pant Hospital in Agartala, as reported by the police.

An investigation is currently underway to ascertain the reasons behind this extreme step. Manu Munda, the father, has claimed that his elder son, Monesh, revealed that their mother had administered a lethal concoction in their water before consuming it herself.