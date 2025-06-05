Former Tripura Chief Minister and Lok Sabha MP Biplab Kumar Deb launched a direct attack on the Communist Party of India (Marxist), accusing them of serving Chinese interests while being politically irrelevant in China itself.

Speaking at an event organised by the Tripura Irregular DWS Pump Operators Association at Agartala Town Hall on Wednesday, Deb alleged that the CPI(M) continues to function as a proxy voice for China in Indian politics.

“Sitting in India, the communists are brokering for China. But they cannot even buy an inch of land there. The Chinese Prime Minister would sweep them away with a broom,” Deb said, ridiculing the party’s ideological allegiance.

He also accused the communists of exploiting the poor for political gain without offering any tangible support. “They collect donations from the poor while doing little for their welfare. Even during the recent floods, no communist leader was seen extending help to the victims,” he added.

Deb took aim at the CPI(M)’s long tenure in Tripura, alleging that the party obstructed central development schemes and misled the public about government initiatives. “They never wanted people to get access to government facilities and consistently tried to misguide citizens with false information,” he claimed.

Addressing the demands of irregular pump operators, Deb said only the Modi government had taken concrete steps toward resolving their long-standing issues.

He accused the Left of focusing more on union politics than actual governance. “The state holds no value for them. All they care about is unionisation and maintaining their ideological control,” Deb concluded.