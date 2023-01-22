Former Chief Minister and Member of Parliament of Rajya Sabha Biplab Kumar Deb on January appealed the people of Tripura not to cast their valuable vote to CPI (M) saying that the party doesn’t exist anywhere in the world.

While addressing a party program at Sonamura in Sepahijala district, MP Deb alleged that after 1972 thousands of people were killed, and raped and many have left the state because of the misrule of CPI(M) and Congress.

“In last election leaders left Congress and joined BJP. Because they had a doubt that Congress and CPI(M) have some kind of hidden understanding but now it is proved and have become public. During CPI(M), Congress rule women were not safe, said Deb.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi didn’t come here to collect subscriptions from people. He came here just to provide rice to poor people. During CPIM’s rule, they never provided free rice to poor people. Even during Covid, the leaders of CPIM collected subscriptions. Without Modi, development of Tripura is not possible. In BJP's rule, the state budget also increased but during the Left Front government the budget was very low”, said Deb.

“In the last 70 years, these two parties looted the people of the state. I am confident that in this election BJP will win in each and every election. There were no democratic rights, during CPIM’s misrule. Now people can talk freely and women can laugh”, said Deb.