Member of Parliament and former Chief Minister of Tripura Biplab Kumar Deb on Decembr 15 demanded the central government to re-open the border haats in Kamalasagar of Sepahijala district and Srinagar in South Tripura district, which were closed soon after COVID pandemic.

Besides, he also demanded the speedy implementation of the proposed border haats. This is not the first time that MPs from Tripura have demanded in parliament to look after issues related to the state's interest. Deb had put forward the demand several times earlier highlighting the achievements of the state.



Deb said, “These border haats are the center of attraction for tourists and the source of livelihood for many people. Local shopkeepers of both countries come and sell their local products here. People of both countries buy products as per the prescribed rules. The border haats in Tripura has not yet been opened after COVID had hit the country. In this regard, on behalf of the Department of Industries of the Government of Tripura, the Central Government has been requested to take necessary steps in the matter in consultation with the Government of Bangladesh through a letter to the concerned Ministry”.



He further said that there is a Joint Border Haat Committee to look after the activities of border haats in which the officials of the respective districts of the two countries are associated with it.

“From Tripura side we are interested in opening the border haats but there is no response from the Bangladesh administration. The Bangladesh government is not citing any reason for the same which actually is affecting the livelihood of many local people”, said Deb on the floor of Rajya Sabha.



In this regard, Deb drew the attention of the Ministry of Industry to take necessary measures on the issue.