Tripura MP Biplab Deb meets NITI Aayog Vice Chairman, discusses state’s economic growth

Former Tripura Chief Minister and Lok Sabha MP Biplab Kumar Deb met Ashok Kumar Lahiri in New Delhi and congratulated him on his appointment as the Vice Chairman of NITI Aayog.

The meeting focused on financial and economic developments concerning Tripura and the state’s future growth prospects.

Speaking about the interaction, Deb said he held detailed discussions with Lahiri on several financial developments linked to Tripura and various opportunities for accelerating economic growth in the state.

In a post on X, NITI Aayog described the interaction as a courtesy meeting during which both leaders exchanged views on important economic issues related to Tripura.

According to the post, the discussions primarily centred on regional economic challenges, development opportunities and long-term economic planning for the state, while also drawing upon the extensive understanding and experience of both leaders regarding the broader economic landscape of West Bengal and Eastern India.

The meeting is being viewed as significant in the context of Tripura’s developmental priorities, especially in areas concerning regional growth, infrastructure expansion, economic planning and financial advancement in the Northeast region.