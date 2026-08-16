Tripura MP Biplab Deb raises 57 issues in Parliament, pushes road repairs, tourism and connectivity projects

Tripura Lok Sabha MP Biplab Kumar Deb on August 16 highlighted 57 issues concerning Tripura and the Northeast that he raised during the recently concluded Parliament session, with a focus on road infrastructure, connectivity, tourism and development.

Addressing a press conference after the session, Deb said he had submitted 57 starred and unstarred questions, of which 15 were admitted for discussion. The issues covered national highways, railway connectivity, education, fertiliser supply, natural gas, mineral resources, fisheries and various development projects.

Road infrastructure was among the major concerns raised by the MP. Deb said several stretches of national highways in Tripura were damaged during the devastating floods of 2024. He also alleged that lapses by some contractors had contributed to the deterioration of certain roads and called for timely repairs and stronger monitoring of construction works.

Deb suggested exploring concrete roads as a more durable alternative to bitumen roads, saying an experimental concrete road had been proposed along the Udaipur-Amarpur route. While acknowledging the higher initial cost, he said concrete roads could offer greater durability and reduce long-term maintenance requirements.

Highlighting development works undertaken through his parliamentary allocations, Deb said Rs 15.76 crore had been utilised through MPLADS during his tenure in the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha. He added that 24 beneficiaries from Tripura had received a combined Rs 56.90 lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund based on his recommendations.

Tourism development also featured prominently in his briefing. Deb said proposals had been submitted for tourism projects at Datteshwari Kalibari in Belonia and Jolaibari, while a separate tourism project estimated at around Rs 140 crore had been proposed for Majlishpur in Jirania.

On Unakoti, Deb called for a comprehensive development strategy beyond cleaning and preserving its renowned rock-cut sculptures. He stressed the need for better visitor facilities, including boundary walls, cafeterias, toilets, improved connectivity and modern conservation infrastructure.

Deb also spoke about Bills passed during the Parliament session and amendments to the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act.

He said he would continue coordinating with the Centre and the Tripura government to accelerate pending highway works, tourism projects and other development initiatives across the state.