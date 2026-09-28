Tripura MP Biplab Deb to represent India at 81st UN General Assembly

West Tripura Lok Sabha MP and former Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb is scheduled to visit New York from October 5 to 9 as a member of India's Parliamentary Delegation to the 81st Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

Deb's participation comes as India steps up its engagement at the 81st UNGA, with New Delhi's stated priorities including advancing the development interests of the Global South, climate action and climate finance, counter-terrorism, artificial intelligence, maritime security, peacekeeping and reform of the United Nations.

According to India's Permanent Mission to the United Nations, the country's approach to the 81st UNGA will place continued emphasis on development issues of the Global South and South-South cooperation, while also advocating reforms to make the UN more effective in addressing contemporary challenges.

India has also identified climate change, AI, maritime security, counter-terrorism and peacekeeping among the areas in which it intends to continue projecting its engagement during the session.

The 81st UN General Assembly session formally opened on September 8, 2026, with the theme “Restoring Trust, Managing Transformation: A United Nations That Delivers for All.”

As part of the Indian Parliamentary Delegation, Deb's visit will form part of India's parliamentary engagement on international affairs and multilateral diplomacy.

The BJP MP has previously represented India in parliamentary diplomacy. In May this year, he was part of an Indian Parliamentary Delegation led by Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh that visited Bhutan.

His scheduled New York visit will provide an opportunity for parliamentary engagement on issues including sustainable development, the Global South, emerging technologies, international security and multilateral cooperation.

For Tripura, Deb's participation also marks a significant international engagement by a sitting Lok Sabha member from the state at the UNGA.