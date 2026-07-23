Tripura MP Biplab Kumar Deb meets Nitin Gadkari, seeks urgent action on NH projects

Former Tripura Chief Minister and MP Biplab Kumar Deb met Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari in New Delhi on July 23 and sought urgent intervention to improve the condition of national highways in Tripura and expedite pending infrastructure projects.

During the meeting, Deb highlighted the deteriorating condition of several National Highways, including the Agartala–Khowai–Kailashahar route and the Ranir Bazar–Hatikatar (Barmura) section of NH-8, which have become heavily damaged and riddled with potholes. He urged that interim repairs be carried out on a war footing by removing muddy soil and laying Water Bound Macadam (WBM) or stone metalling to ensure smooth vehicular movement.

The MP also raised concerns over the poor condition of NH-208 (Kumarghat–Kailashahar and Kailashahar–Khowai), NH-108B (Agartala–Khowai), and the Ranir Bazar–Kumarghat–Churaibari stretch of NH-8, stating that the deteriorating roads are causing daily inconvenience to commuters, traders and transport operators.

Deb further expressed concern over the slow pace of 13 major projects being implemented by the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) in Tripura. He urged the Union Minister to ensure regular monitoring and issue necessary directions for their timely completion.

The meeting also focused on three proposed ropeway projects aimed at boosting tourism in Tripura: Maharani to Chabimura, Udaipur Railway Station to Tripurasundari Temple (Matabari), and Tripurasundari Temple to Chabimura. Officials of the National Highways Logistics Management Limited (NHLML) informed the meeting that tenders have been floated for preparing fresh Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) for the projects.

Responding to the issues raised, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari assured Deb that the Centre would seriously consider all matters related to Tripura’s road infrastructure and directed the concerned authorities to take prompt and necessary action.