Tripura MP, Gadkari review road projects; focus on quality checks, timely completion

Tripura Member of Parliament and former Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, on July 23, met Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, in New Delhi to discuss the progress of various national highway and infrastructure projects in the state.

During the meeting, Deb highlighted the challenges posed by heavy rainfall in the region and emphasized the urgent need to construct sustainable RCC (Reinforced Cement Concrete) roads across Tripura.

He stressed that future road construction must consider the region's climatic conditions to ensure durability and long-term usability.

The MP also informed that plans are underway to send a high-level inspection team to Tripura to assess the quality of ongoing works. In areas where there are doubts regarding the quality of construction, the team will identify defects, and necessary corrective and punitive actions will be initiated.

Deb added that the long-pending demand for a proper drainage system along the Shantirbazar stretch of National Highway-8 has now been included in the ministry’s annual plan.

Key infrastructure priorities discussed in the meeting include the timely construction of RCC bridges over the Gomati and Muhuri rivers, and the expedited completion of the Agartala-Sabroom approach road by November 2025.

Deb also urged the Ministry to ensure that all 11 ongoing projects in the state be completed promptly, adhering to current work progress and maintaining high-quality standards.