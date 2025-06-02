Tripura Lok Sabha Member of Parliament Biplab Kumar Deb on Monday criticized the then Left Front government for the poor drainage and water sewerage system and said that after the BJP government was formed, the drainage system has significantly improved, leading to a reduction in the time it takes for water to drain in Agartala city.



Deb stated, “Before our government came to power, water would remain stagnant in the city for days. Now, it drains within a few hours. We have overhauled the pump systems used to flush out floodwaters and restored several long-neglected water bodies. This is not the time for blame. Our priority is ensuring that those in distress receive timely help.”



He said that he came to a relief camp in which 103 families have taken shelter and will visit others as well.

“The state government and Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha have done whatever is necessary with the administration. People here also said that they have been receiving food, medicines, etc. on time. The state government has also informed that 18 rescue teams were opened and around 2,800 families have taken shelter. This year, monsoon has arrived early — which was supposed to arrive by June — and drainage work is also underway. From our state government, MLAs, Corporators, government officials along with BJP leaders are also working to help the people,” he said.

Deb informed that drainage work is underway everywhere.



“This year, monsoon has arrived in the country before time. The work had already started many days back. Where three water pumps were there, we have installed around 20 more pumps. And the way road construction has started, construction of ponds, etc., is also going on. Earlier, there were no such drains as it was full of bamboo and water used to get stuck. Now, we have constructed massive drains and works on small drains are underway, and that’s why the water logged. After the BJP government came, we started working on the water drainage. In the entire Northeast, massive rainfall occurred and floods also happened. In Agartala, we have made arrangements to decrease the flood water immediately,” he added.