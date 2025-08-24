Tripura MP calls CPIM ‘Emergency Party’, slams for 35 years of ‘ill mentality’ rule

Former Tripura Chief Minister and Lok Sabha Member of Parliament Biplab Kumar Deb today termed the principal opposition party CPIM as an “Emergency Party” and slammed them for pushing the state towards destruction during their long regime.



While addressing a sports event at Kumarghat under Unakoti District of Tripura, Deb said that the CPIM ruled the state for 35 years but never worked for the people.



“Their leaders were ill-minded and always carried an ill mentality. They always assured people that they would work, but what they did was destroy the state. That is why I call them the Emergency Party. They have no other name. They are a permanent emergency for the state. They had no culture,” he said.



He further alleged that the Left never wanted Tripura’s youths to progress in sports and never worked to promote Padma Shri awardee Dipa Karmakar. There was no proper practice infrastructure for her, he claimed.



“Communists never want the development of people, neither of society nor of the country. Even now, I dedicate only one hour for myself so that I can give the rest of the time to serve the people and the nation. When someone has good thinking, then by following the direction of PM Modi’s steps, we can take Tripura to new heights,” said the MP.

Deb said he never claimed that political parties are not required, but reminded that BJP comes from the roots of Indian culture, Sanatan values, principles, and traditions.



“Youths should always engage in sports and exercise so that they can lead a good and healthy life,” he added.