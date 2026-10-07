Tripura MP calls for strong global action against international terrorism at UN General Assembly

Lok Sabha MP Biplab Kumar Deb presenting India’s national statement at the Sixth Committee of the 81st United Nations General Assembly said that India called for firm, coordinated and decisive global action to combat international terrorism.

Speaking during the discussion on “Measures to Eliminate International Terrorism,” Deb who is also former Chief Minister of Tripura and BJP national general secretary reiterated India’s commitment to a policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism.

He stressed the need for effective international action against terrorist organisations, their financial networks and those providing safe havens to terrorists.

Deb said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has consistently maintained a firm position against terrorism at the international level.

He emphasised that terrorism cannot be effectively addressed through the efforts of any single country and requires coordinated and decisive action by the international community.

He also highlighted the importance of disrupting terrorist financing, dismantling terrorist networks and ensuring accountability for those who provide shelter or support to terrorist groups.

Deb said India remains committed to building a safe, peaceful and rules-based international order.

He underscored the need for collective global efforts to eliminate terrorism and strengthen international cooperation to protect peace and security.