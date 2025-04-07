Tripura Lok Sabha Member of Parliament Biplab Kumar Deb, on Monday, April 7, said that the CPIM doesn’t have a face or leader known across the country, while the Congress party only revolves around one family.

Reacting to the appointment of Tripura Leader of Opposition Jitendra Chaudhury to the CPIM Polit Bureau, Deb, who is also the former Chief Minister of the state, said that the CPIM does not have any leader who is nationally recognised.

In contrast, the BJP has leaders like Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath — people who are known wherever they go.

“But the newly elected CPIM General Secretary, who is from Kerala, is not known by anyone — even I don’t know who he is. I’ll have to check on Google. He might be a loyal party worker, but the country doesn’t know him, and he has no identity. BJP has many leaders who are known nationwide, but the rest of the parties do not. And Congress is limited to just one family,” he told reporters.

Deb was speaking at a convention on One Nation, One Election held at Rabindra Shatabarshiki Bhawan, where he emphasized that the initiative is necessary as frequent elections require a long time and involve huge expenditures.

“The One Nation, One Election issue is not new. After the country’s independence, Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha elections used to be held together. But due to the misdeeds of the Congress party, which started breaking elected governments, many elections had to be held repeatedly. Now, except for three to four states, elections in most states are held at different times. That is why we need to bring back the One Nation, One Election bill. The same Congress party, which once supported the idea, is now saying that it harms democracy. They don’t even know the history of the country,” Deb said.

He pointed out that One Nation, One Election will benefit the country by saving money, allowing more work to be done, and saving time.

“This step taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is for the welfare of the people and the development of the country,” he added.