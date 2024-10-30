Former Tripura Chief Minister and Lok Sabha Member of Parliament Biplab Kumar Deb has written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, requesting the expedited completion of border fencing and the augmentation of Border Security Forces (BSF) in the state to prevent infiltration.

Tripura shares an 856-km-long international boundary with the neighbouring Bangladesh.

In his letter to Shah, Deb informed that the total length of international border of Tripura with Bangladesh is 856 Km, although most part of the border has been fenced but the border fencing is left only in about 26.64 Km.

"It has been informed that there is no issue of land acquisition for undertaking border fencing in the left out area and the construction agencies are carrying on the work of border fencing in the left out portion, but in a very slow pace", the letter reads.

Deb further pointed out that the old border fencing which had been carried out years ago is in dilapidated and rusting condition as the same perhaps has not been properly maintained.

"Now with the disturbed law and order situation in Bangladesh, there is possibility of vested interests taking advantage of the porous border. It is, therefore, requested that concerned agencies be directed for early completion of fencing of the leftout portion and renovation of the old border fence, wherever needed", said Biplab

He also stated that while proactive steps taken by the Central Government have so far prevented infiltration, it seems that the strength of the BSF needs to be augmented for better border security and to mitigate any adverse impact of the situation in Bangladesh on Tripura.