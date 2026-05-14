Tripura MP leads parliamentary delegation to Bhutan; says visit will further advance bilateral cooperation

A parliamentary delegation from India, led by former Tripura Chief Minister and Lok Sabha MP Biplab Kumar Deb as Chairman of the India–Bhutan Friendship Group, is currently on an official visit to Bhutan aimed at strengthening bilateral relations between the two neighbouring countries.

During the visit, the delegation held high-level meetings with Bhutanese Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay and King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck.

Discussions focused on further enhancing India–Bhutan cooperation across multiple areas and reinforcing the traditionally close friendship between the two nations.

The delegation also includes Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh. Members exchanged views on deepening parliamentary engagement and promoting regular dialogue between the legislative bodies of both countries.

Deb expressed optimism that continued exchanges between parliamentary delegations would further advance ongoing bilateral cooperation.

He also extended an invitation to the Bhutanese leadership to visit India, noting that such engagement could potentially coincide with an upcoming parliamentary session.

He conveyed his gratitude to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla for entrusting him with the responsibility of leading the India–Bhutan Parliamentary Friendship Group. He also acknowledged the warm hospitality extended by the Bhutanese leadership during the visit.