Tripura MP meets Union minister, urges for additional funds to expedite lighthouse project

Former Tripura Chief Minister and Lok Sabha MP Biplab Kumar Deb, on July 24, met Union Minister for Housing & Urban Affairs and Power, Manohar Lal Khattar, to review the progress of the lighthouse project in Tripura.

Deb emphasised the need for early completion of the housing project and urged the Centre to allocate additional funds to fast-track its execution.

He said that the Lighthouse Project in Tripura, part of a nationwide initiative comprising six such projects across India, aims to provide housing to 1,000 families using modern and sustainable construction technologies.

Speaking on the importance of the project, Deb said, “This initiative will not only provide quality housing to the people of Tripura but also showcase the use of innovative technologies in public infrastructure.”