BJP National General Secretary and former Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Saturday, November 14 launched a sharp attack on the CPI(M) and Congress, accusing the opposition parties of political inconsistency and alleging that they frequently change their political positions for electoral gains.



Addressing party workers in Dharmanagar of Tripura’s North District ahead of the upcoming urban body elections scheduled for November 27, Deb said the programme was organised as part of the BJP's preparations for the polls, emphasising the importance of coordination between democratic processes and party workers.

He expressed confidence that the people of Dharmanagar would exercise their voting rights thoughtfully and support the vision of a developed India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.



Taking a dig at the CPI(M) and Congress, Deb referred to the 2023 Assembly elections, alleging that the two parties had contested together at the time but were now contesting separately. He questioned their political understanding, asking how voters could trust parties that frequently change their alliances.



He also questioned where opposition leaders would go after winning elections, contrasting their political uncertainty with the BJP's commitment to remaining aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

"Those who cannot guarantee their own political stand, how can they give any guarantee to the people?" Deb remarked.

Deb further said that mistakes could happen in the course of development work, but those who work are also the ones who sometimes make mistakes.

Taking another swipe at the CPI(M), he alleged that its leaders had little constructive work to show and were largely confined to criticising others on social media.



In a sarcastic remark, he said that some opposition leaders spent their time posting daily social media statuses targeting BJP leaders instead of engaging in constructive public activities.



Deb said he prayed to Tripureswari for the well-being of opposition leaders and even expressed hope that they would eventually join the BJP, adding sarcastically that it would be the path to their political salvation.