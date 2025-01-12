Former Tripura Chief Minister and Lok Sabha Member of Parliament Biplab Kumar Deb on Sunday took a dig at the CPIM, terming them as "fuse bulbs" and "extinguished candles" who can no longer make a comeback in the state.

Deb made these remarks while addressing an event in Agartala. He stated that there is no place for youth among the communists.

"Until they get white hair, they cannot become great personalities. But in the Bharatiya Janata Party, even if someone doesn’t grow hair, they can still become the Chief Minister. Therefore, the youth should join the BJP. If you join the BJP, you can become an MLA at the age of 27 and the Chief Minister at the age of 35. In contrast, if you join the communists, you only get the opportunity to become an MLA at the age of 70," he said.

While addressing the event, MP Biplab Kumar Deb also highlighted the enthusiasm and energy of the youth.

Comparing the youth with former Chief Minister and current Politburo member Manik Sarkar, he said, "What can he do for the youth? That is why the BJP gives importance to young people, as the country has high hopes for them."

Deb further criticized the CPIM, saying that history shows the youth cannot benefit under communist leadership because they merely exploit the younger generation.

He added, "The communists cannot achieve anything. They are like fuse bulbs and extinguished candles. No matter how much they try, the candles of the communists and DYFI will never light again in Tripura."

Deb also commented on the past governance of the state, stating that Tripura suffered due to the communists’ rule.

"The misfortune of Tripura was that communists ruled for 35 years. Had the BJP become self-sufficient earlier, the communists would not have been able to rule Tripura for 35 years," he said.