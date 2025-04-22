Tripura MP Biplab Kumar Deb has called for urgent modernisation and expansion of the state's railway infrastructure during a meeting with Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Tuesday in New Delhi.

Deb, also the former Chief Minister of Tripura, outlined key demands including the electrification and doubling of existing tracks, the introduction of new express trains, and major station upgrades. “These include Lumding-Sabroom, Agartala-Sabroom double lane, electric train, Vande Bharat train up to Guwahati,” he stated in a Facebook post after the meeting.

Among the proposals, Deb pushed for new express services connecting Agartala with major cities like Jammu, Puri, and Gaya. He also stressed the importance of enhancing facilities at key stations such as Agartala, Dharmanagar, Kumarghat, and Udaipur under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme.

Upgradation of the Agartala Railway Station to world-class standards, improving the Jirania Yard, and developing an industrial rail link were also part of the discussion.

According to Deb, the Railway Minister responded positively and assured he would take appropriate action on a priority basis.