Tripura mulls handing over some government schools to private bodies: CM

The Tripura government is considering merging some government schools and handing over their management to reputed organisations such as the Ramakrishna Mission as part of efforts to improve the quality of education in the State, Chief Minister Manik Saha said on Monday, June 15.

Speaking to reporters, Saha said the proposed move aims to provide students with better educational opportunities and address challenges faced by the government school system.

“We are planning to merge some schools and entrust their management to organisations or societies like the Ramakrishna Mission so that students receive quality education,” he said.

The proposal comes against the backdrop of a reported shortage of more than 8,000 teachers in government-run schools, as highlighted in a recent NITI Aayog report.

Saha said enrolment in government schools has been affected by a growing preference among students, particularly in tribal areas, for English-medium education. Most government schools in Tripura are Bengali-medium, while a large number of private institutions offer education in English.

The Chief Minister said the government is working to create an academic environment in government schools comparable to that of private institutions. He noted that the State had converted 125 schools into Vidyajyoti Schools under the CBSE curriculum in 2021 to improve educational standards.

Highlighting progress in the education sector, Saha said the dropout rate has been steadily declining. He also underscored the government's focus on encouraging girls to remain in school and continue their education.

Describing child marriage as a major social challenge, he said several initiatives have been launched to support girls' education and promote self-reliance.

As part of these efforts, the State has expanded its bicycle distribution programme for Class IX girls by removing the family income ceiling. According to the Chief Minister, around 41,800 girl students across Tripura will receive free bicycles during the current financial year.