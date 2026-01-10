Tripura mulls health university as CM pushes to expand medical education and investment climate

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on January 9 announced that his government is planning to establish a dedicated health university to strengthen and streamline medical education in the state.

Addressing the media, Saha said Tripura currently has three medical colleges, one dental science college, three nursing colleges and one para-medical college, all of which are affiliated with Tripura University. He said the proposed health university would oversee and run these medical institutions, marking a significant step in the state’s healthcare and education reforms.

“The three medical colleges together offer 350 MBBS seats. We have already applied to the Centre for permission to increase 100 additional MBBS seats at the Agartala Government Medical College (AGMC), and we are hopeful of a positive response,” the Chief Minister said.

Highlighting Tripura’s broader progress in higher education, Saha noted that several premier national institutions are already functioning in the state, including the National Forensic Science University (NFSU), National Law University (NLU), Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) and the National Institute of Technology (NIT). “The days are not far when Tripura will emerge as an educational hub of the Northeast,” he asserted.

The Chief Minister also spoke about the state’s efforts to attract investment, stating that the second edition of the ‘Prabashi Tripurabashi Summit’ witnessed the participation of around 70 potential investors and entrepreneurs. He said many people originally from Tripura, now well-settled in various professional fields abroad, attended the summit at their own expense.

“The participants were encouraged by the initiatives taken by the state government and expressed keen interest in investing in Tripura,” Saha said, adding that such engagements reflect growing confidence in the state’s development trajectory.

The proposed health university, along with expansion of medical seats and increased investor interest, is being seen as part of the government’s long-term vision to position Tripura as a centre for quality education, healthcare and economic growth in the region.