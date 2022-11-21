Tripura Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath on November 21 said that his government is contemplating opening more public libraries at the Sub-divisional level across the state.

Minister Nath said the same while inaugurating a public library in Fatikrai at Kumarghat under Tripura’s Unakoti district.

He also inaugurated the newly constructed two-storied paved building at East Kanchanbari High School and the newly constructed science lab at Fatikarai.

“Education is the most powerful weapon. So the government has taken initiatives to educate the students in quality education. For that purpose, the state government is giving the utmost importance to education. There is a total of 27 public libraries in the state so far. The state government is planning to open more public libraries in other sub-divisions in a phased manner”, said the minister.

He said that the public library of the Kumarghat sub-division in the Fatikrai Assembly Constituency has been started with 2435 books.

“The government wants to make people book-oriented. To make the future successful everyone has to dream and this dream should be seen with your family, society, and country which can never be fulfilled without books”, the minister added.