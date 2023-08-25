The Tripura government has taken initiatives to set up a separate Circle Office of Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) in the state, said Tourism Minister Sushanta Chowdhury on August 25.

In this regard, Chowdhury chaired an important meeting with the officials of the Archaeological Survey of India at the Secretariat.

“There is a huge potential to enrich the economy of the state through the development of the tourism industry. To exploit this potential, the government has given special importance to the infrastructural development of tourist centers in the state as well as providing various services to the tourists”, said the Minister.

In the meeting, he said that the number of local and foreign tourists in the tourist centers of the state is increasing every year.

The minister also advised the officials of the Archaeological Survey of India to be more responsible in providing facilities to the tourists visiting the tourist centers.

In the meeting, Director of Tourism Department Tapan Kumar Das said that various plans have been taken to beautify the tourist centers of the state.

“Eight historical structures of the state are being maintained by Archaeological Survey of India, Aizwal. These are Uankoti, Gunavati Temple and Fourteenth Deity Temple, Shyamsundar Ashramtila, Bhubaneswari Temple, Thakurani Tilla, and ancient Buddhist Stupa.

“Initiatives have already been taken by the Department of Tourism for separate Circle Offices of Archaeological Survey of India in the state”, said the official.

In the meeting, the Tourism Minister asked the officials of the Archaeological Survey of India to take the initiative to start a cafeteria at Unakoti located in Unakoti district of Tripura.

The Swadesh Darshan project was also discussed in the meeting.