Tripura mulls to upgrade women’s college and TIT into universities, says CM Saha

In a major move to expand higher education opportunities in Tripura, Chief Minister Manik Saha on Monday announced that the state government is considering converting Agartala Women’s College and Tripura Institute of Technology (TIT) into full-fledged universities.

Addressing a government programme, Saha said the higher education department has already begun work on the proposal, which aims to boost access to quality education and help Tripura evolve as an educational hub in the Northeast.

Established in 1965, Women’s College, located in the heart of Agartala, is the state’s first institute exclusively for women and currently offers Arts and Science streams. TIT, formerly known as Tripura Polytechnic Institute, has also grown significantly over the years.

“The government is contemplating converting these two institutes into full-fledged universities to expand the scope for higher education,” Saha said, adding that the move aligns with the state’s broader education reforms.



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The chief minister also noted a significant increase in MBBS seats in the state—from a limited number in the past to 400 now. Tripura currently has one government medical college, one society-managed medical facility, and a private medical institute.

Saha further informed that the recently established Tripura Government Dental College now has 63 BDS seats, and the state cabinet has already approved new university proposals. However, he did not disclose the number of proposals cleared.

Tripura's higher education landscape currently includes the centrally-run Tripura University, state-managed MBB University, and several private universities. The state also hosts prestigious institutions such as the National Law University (NLU), National Forensic Science University (NFSU), Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT), and the National Institute of Technology (NIT).

The proposed elevation of Women’s College and TIT to university status is expected to enhance academic infrastructure and create more opportunities for students across the state.