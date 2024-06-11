In an effort to address the persistent man-elephant conflict in Tripura, the state's Forest Department has announced a series of measures, including the development of underpasses for elephants at five locations along National Highway 8, which links Tripura to the rest of India via Assam.

Forest Minister Animesh Debbarma highlighted the severe problems faced by residents in Khowai District due to elephant incursions, describing the man-elephant conflict as a significant challenge for the forest department. In a recent press briefing, Debbarma detailed the outcomes of a comprehensive meeting with forest officials, during which a range of solutions was proposed after a four-hour brainstorming session.

"The Forest Departments in Khowai and Gomati have been tasked with preparing a Detailed Project Report (DPR) to secure funding from the Centre. Elephants follow specific paths, so we plan to implement Elephant Proof Trenches in vulnerable areas near human settlements and agricultural fields. Additionally, live fences of agave, cactus, and lemon seedlings will be planted to deter elephants," said Debbarma.

To further combat the issue, the Minister announced the establishment of five Anti-Depredation Camps equipped with accommodation and watchtowers, enabling continuous monitoring of the conflict zones. The Anti-Depredation Squad will be reinforced with additional Forest Guards from various Forest Protection Units and recent graduates from the Forest Training Academy in Hatipara. This measure is intended to provide an immediate response to human-elephant conflicts.

In a long-term strategy, the Forest Department also plans to fill vacant positions for Mali-cum-Watcher to ensure sustained efforts in managing the conflict.

Debbarma revealed that three locations along NH-8 (specifically the Ambassa-Mungiakami stretch in Khowai District) and two additional sites at Mungiakami-Chakmaghat have been identified for the construction of underpasses to facilitate the free movement of elephants and other wildlife across the highway.

"This initiative aims to maintain the continuity of the elephant corridor and effectively address the human-elephant conflict in the state. Proposals will be submitted to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) for funding, in compliance with Forest Conservation (FC) guidelines. Additionally, elephant scaring instruments will be procured for use by the Anti-Depredation Squads to manage problem elephants in emergency situations," Debbarma added.

These measures reflect the state's commitment to finding sustainable solutions to the man-elephant conflict, ensuring both the safety of its human residents and the preservation of its wildlife.

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