The Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) has undertaken a major drainage construction project across the city to mitigate urban flooding issues, particularly during monsoon seasons.



Commissioner of AMC, Dr. Shailesh Kumar Yadav, stated that all drainage systems are being scientifically constructed using Reinforced Cement Concrete (RCC) while incorporating footpaths on top of them and the work is being done under Agartala Smart City Limited.



“As part of this initiative, work is currently in progress over a total length of 23 kilometers within the city”, said the Commissioner.

On Sunday, officials, including Dr. Yadav, inspected the ongoing construction work along the stretch from Lal Bahadur Chowmuhani to Ashram Chowmuhani area in Agartala city. This area has historically been prone to severe flooding due to drainage deficiencies.

"Every year, this region experiences waterlogging during heavy rains due to issues in the existing drainage system. To address this, we have prepared a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the construction of a well-planned drainage system to ensure proper water flow. We also encountered some encroachment issues along the way, but after discussions, the concerned individuals have extended their cooperation," Dr. Yadav said.

He said that the drainage construction work has commenced on both sides of the road, and similar projects will be implemented across the entire city.

Dr Yadav said that while the overall project is expected to be completed within the next two years, AMC has set a priority target to finish work in flood-prone areas before the onset of monsoon this year.