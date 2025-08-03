Tripura: Musician arrested with cannabis worth over Rs 10 lakh

Tripura Police arrested local musician Paritosh Sarkar following the recovery of over 173 kilograms of dried ganja from his residence in the Konaban area of Sepahijala district. The seized contraband is valued at over Rs 10 lakh in the illegal market. The arrest, made on Sunday, resulted from a tip-off received by Officer-in-Charge Debajit Chatterjee of the Madhupur police station.

Upon receiving the information, police teams swiftly coordinated with personnel from the Tripura State Rifles (TSR) and the Intelligence Department to launch a raid on Sarkar's residence. Sarkar attempted to flee upon seeing the approaching officers but was swiftly apprehended. The quick response by the authorities prevented any further attempts by Sarkar to evade arrest.

During the search operation, police discovered ganja concealed under a pile of sand in the courtyard of Sarkar's house. Additional quantities were found inside his residence and on a nearby hill behind the property. In total, 173.570 kilograms of ganja were seized, marking a significant haul for the local authorities. Such a large seizure underscores the seriousness of the illegal trade in the region.

The authorities have registered a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act against Sarkar. Officer-in-Charge Debajit Chatterjee confirmed the details of the case, highlighting the involvement of Sarkar in the illegal trade. This arrest is a crucial step in curbing narcotics distribution in the area.

The investigation further suggests that Sarkar had ties with local youths who might also be involved in the illicit activities. Chatterjee stated, “Preliminary investigation suggests that many local youths were in contact with him. We are probing deeper and hope to identify and arrest others involved in this network.” This aspect of the investigation is pivotal in dismantling the network.

This arrest underscores ongoing efforts by the Tripura Police to curb drug trafficking in the region. The authorities are focusing on dismantling networks involved in the distribution of narcotics to safeguard the community.

The police urge the public to report any suspicious activities, as community assistance is crucial in tackling drug-related crimes. Additional arrests are anticipated as investigations continue to unveil the extent of Sarkar's network.

The case has drawn significant attention, highlighting the challenges faced by law enforcement in addressing drug trafficking and its impact on local communities in Tripura. The authorities are determined to continue their efforts in eradicating such illegal activities, ensuring a safer environment for residents. This determination is vital for the long-term safety and well-being of the community.