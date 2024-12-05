Expressing concern over the atrocities against minorities in Bangladesh, the Tripura Gausia Committee, a Muslim organization, has demanded an immediate end to such incidents, including the desecration of the Indian national flag.



Speaking to reporters, Abdul Barik, President of the Tripura Gausia Committee, stated that they are observing with great concern the instability in Bangladesh over the past few months. He noted that minorities, including Hindus, are being tortured, their homes attacked, and their properties destroyed.



“Some incidents of minority torture in Bangladesh that have gone viral on social media are inhuman and condemnable. Similarly, several videos showing the Indian national flag being trampled at the gate of an educational institution in Bangladesh have gone viral on social media. As Indians, witnessing our national flag being insulted in such a manner is deeply painful and a blow to our conscience. We cannot accept the insult to our national flag under any circumstances. Therefore, as responsible citizens of the neighboring country (India) and members of social organizations, we are here to submit a memorandum to the Bangladesh Assistant High Commissioner through the West District Magistrate, outlining three charter demands,” he said.



The organization has demanded an immediate halt to the desecration of Indian national flags in Bangladesh and has sought clarification regarding the videos showing acts of insult toward the Indian national flag.

“They must immediately stop atrocities and attacks on Hindus and other minority communities, ensure the protection of minority leaders, and safeguard their properties. We believe the Bangladesh government will take positive steps in this regard,” he added.