In a significant legal initiative, the National Lok Adalat is scheduled to convene on March 9 across the premises of the High Court of Tripura, as well as all district and sub-divisional courts within the state.

A total of 18,253 cases will be brought before 43 benches during this session, encompassing various categories of disputes.

Of the total cases, 5,185 pertain to pre-litigation disputes, while 13,068 are pending in court. Notably, 377 motor accident compensation cases, 4,424 cases related to the repayment of bank loans, and 761 cases concerning unpaid bills of telecom corporations will be among those addressed.

The National Lok Adalat will delve into a spectrum of legal issues, including 12,188 cases related to arbitrable criminal disputes (MB Act, TP Act, TG Act, Excise Act), 270 matrimonial disputes, 154 check bounce cases, 5 employment-related cases, 1 electricity-related case, and 73 civil-related cases.



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Within the Tripura High Court, a dedicated bench will handle 49 cases, emphasizing efficient case disposal. Meanwhile, up to 8 benches are slated to sit at the Lok Adalat in Agartala court premises.

Notices have already been dispatched to the concerned parties in the identified cases, and those notified are urged to contact the office of the respective district or sub-divisional legal service authority by March 9. A help desk within the Lok Adalat premises, along with paralegal volunteers, will provide assistance to those served notices.

Jhuma Datta Chowdhury, member secretary of the Tripura State Legal Services Authority, has called upon all concerned parties to seize the opportunity for quick and cost-effective case settlements during the National Lok Adalat.a