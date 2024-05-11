The National Lok Adalat 2024 was held on May 11 in Agartala, alongside other locations across the country.

The event which focused on the resolution of criminal, compoundable, and petty cases, was organised in the court complex of the Chief Judicial Magistrate in Agartala under the auspices of the legal services authority of West Tripura.

Justice Arindam Lodh spearheaded the proceedings. He lay emphasis on the importance of the Lok Adalat system in alleviating the burden on traditional courts while providing an efficient and cost- effective means of dispute resolution.

While the event attracted significant attention from the local community, it also offered a platform for litigants seeking quicker resolutions to their legal issues.

The Lok Adalat handled a variety of cases, ensuring that the matters were settled amicably between the parties involved, thus preventing prolonged litigation and fostering a spirit of compromise and understanding.

Speaking at the event, Arindam Lodh said, "The Lok Adalat is not just about expediting cases but also about making justice accessible and affordable to all.”

The accomplishments of the National Lok Adalat in Agartala is a result of the continuous endeavors aimed at fortifying the legal infrastructure and guaranteeing equitable justice within reasonable timeframes. This initiative has garnered commendation for its pivotal role in alleviating the burden of pending cases within the judiciary system by offering an alternative avenue for resolving disputes.

Ensuring that the justice system remains responsive and relevant to the needs of the people, the event marks another significant step towards legal reform and community support by the Legal Services Authority.

"Altogether 13,864 cases were to be amicably settled through Lok Adalat 2024 today, like other; arts of the country but because of natural calamities like rain, litigants from all over the state couldn't participate," said Arindam Lodh, adding that he hopes the same will be more effective and well participated by the people of the state.