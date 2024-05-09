The second National Lok Adalat of the year is scheduled to be held in Tripura this Saturday, as announced by Jhuma Datta Chowdhury, the member secretary of Tripura State Legal Services Authority where over 17, 000 cases will be disposed off.

The Lok Adalat proceedings will commence at 10 am, not only at the Tripura High Court but also across all district and sub-divisional court premises within the state, even on public holidays.

Chowdhury said that a staggering 17,938 cases will be brought forth for resolution across 42 benches.

“These cases encompass a diverse range, including 4,074 pre-litigation disputes and 13,864 pending court cases. Among these, there are 321 Motor Accident Compensation Cases, 4,074 Bank Loan Repayment Cases, 13,269 Arbitrable Criminal Dispute Cases, 197 Matrimonial Dispute Cases, 53 Check Bounce Cases, 8 Employment Matters, 8 Land Acquisition Cases, along with 11 cases in the Jatiya Lok Adalat and 5 civil cases slated for disposal”, she told reporters.

She further informed that the Tripura High Court will host a dedicated bench, set to tackle 46 cases for resolution. Additionally, Agartala court premises will accommodate up to 8 benches for Lok Adalat proceedings. Notably, notices have been dispatched to all involved parties, facilitating preparations from both sides ahead of the proceedings.

“Since May 1, individuals who have received notices for the Lok Adalat have been proactively engaging with the concerned District Legal Service Authority and Sub-Divisional Legal Service Authority offices, availing themselves of the opportunity for case settlement. To aid those involved, paralegal volunteers will be on hand to assist individuals summoned to the Lok Adalat”, she told reporters.