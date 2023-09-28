The Tripura government has allocated a plot of 2.36 acres to the National School of Drama (NSD) to set up a campus in the state, officials said on Thursday.

The campus will be set up at Ranirbazar in West Tripura district, and a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed regarding it, they said.

"Following NSD's request, the state government has provided a plot of 2.36 acre. An MoU was signed between the two sides on Tuesday," Subir Roy, NSD Agartala Centre's programme coordinator, told media.



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"Now, we will do mutation of the land, before starting the work for setting up a full-fledged NSD Centre in Tripura. Presently, the NSD Centre is functioning from Nazrul Kalashetra," he said.

At present, the Agartala Centre is offering a one-year course in 'Theatre in Education', which will be extended to two years, he added. There are 20 students who are studying the course, Roy said.