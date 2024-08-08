Pralay Patra, Managing Director of Tripura Natural Gas Company Limited, met Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Thursday, August 8.

Patra informed the Chief Minister that the company is interested in setting up a compressed natural gas filling station in Mizoram.

The Chief Minister directed Patra to meet with the Ministry of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs and the Secretary, and to submit a detailed plan of action.

Meanwhile, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) has intensified operations to increase gas production in Tripura to supply power generation plants in the state, an official said on Monday.



Also Read: ONGC ramps up gas production in Tripura to meet power plant demand

This decision follows reports of reduced gas supply to various power plants. ONGC produced 1,527 million standard cubic metres (MMSCM) of gas in Tripura in the 2023-24 fiscal and aims to extract 1,675 MMSCM in 2024-25.

'ONGC is working to ensure sufficient gas supply to power plants in Tripura. We have set a target of extracting 1,675 MMSCM of gas this fiscal year while production was 1,527 MMSCM last year,' said Krishna Kumar, ONGC's Tripura Asset Manager.

ONGC plans to dig 20 new wells for gas exploration in 2024-25 and will add one more rig soon. Currently, six rigs are being used. Besides new exploration, ONGC has started cluster drilling to extract gas from old well sites, which already have facilities and approval.