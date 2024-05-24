The Revenue Department of Tripura has issued an advisory for cyclone to all District Magistrates, directing them to take all necessary measures as the state is expected to experience severe weather, including heavy to very heavy rainfall, along with strong winds and thunderstorms.

In an advisory, the Additional Secretary of the Revenue Department, Dr. Tamal Majumder, stated that the State Government is closely monitoring the situation and coordinating with the IMD for further developments regarding the cyclonic storm. Given the current situation, all District Magistrates are advised to follow the IMD's impact-based advisories and take appropriate measures.

“Assess the situation regularly, alert NDRF, SDRF, Tripura State Rifles, Fire & Emergency Services, and trained volunteers, and identify locations where responses may be necessary. If needed, have them on standby and deploy them immediately. Keep ready the equipment like boats, life jackets, and other flood rescue items. Monitor river flows, embankments, and catchment areas, and take immediate preventive and preparedness measures,” the order reads.

The department further directed the DMs to evacuate people from low-lying areas to safe shelters and start providing relief if needed.

“Start operating pumps in inundated areas to extract flood water. Make immediate damage assessments and report to SEOC along with information on actions taken. Response teams and line departments should take immediate action to remove debris and restore essential services. Depute officers or key officials for specific responses, and undertake need-based responses immediately as per the disaster management plan,” the order continues.

Meanwhile, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has asked the Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary (Revenue/DM), and Relief Commissioner to take all measures for the cyclone from May 25th.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in Agartala has issued Orange alerts for Tripura from May 26th to 28th, warning of thunderstorms with lightning and squally winds reaching speeds of 50-60 kmph, gusting to 70 kmph, along with heavy to extremely heavy rainfall, which is very likely to occur across all districts of the state.