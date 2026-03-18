Tripura nears 100 per cent Aadhaar e-KYC for ration cards, 62,000 fake cards cancelled

Tripura is on the verge of achieving complete Aadhaar-based e-KYC coverage for ration cards, with the state government intensifying efforts to digitise and streamline the Public Distribution System (PDS).

Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister Sushanta Chowdhury informed the State Assembly that Aadhaar linkage and e-KYC of all members under 4.87 lakh ration cards have already been completed. The department has also generated digital ration cards for these beneficiaries and distributed them through fair price shops across the state.

During the Aadhaar seeding process, nearly 62,000 fake ration cards were detected and subsequently cancelled from the database in 2018, significantly cleaning up the system. The disclosure came in a written reply to a query by MLA Sudip Roy Barman.

The Minister said that as per Government of India guidelines, Aadhaar-based e-KYC is mandatory for all registered members to avail benefits under the Public Distribution System. Out of the remaining 5.01 lakh ration cards, e-KYC for 84,152 cards has been completed so far.

He noted that factors such as migration for jobs, business engagements outside the state, and change of residence have slowed the process of achieving 100% coverage. However, the department is conducting awareness drives and working with local representatives to ensure that pending beneficiaries complete the process जल्द.

Chowdhury expressed confidence that full e-KYC coverage and distribution of digital ration cards will be achieved in the coming months. He added that digitisation and Aadhaar linkage under the National Food Security Scheme have enhanced transparency and curbed irregularities in the system.

Officials stated that Aadhaar linkage with at least one member in each ration card has already reached near-total coverage, while around 95% of all registered members have been linked. With verified e-KYC for at least one member per card, the government asserts that there are currently no fake ration cards remaining in Tripura’s database.