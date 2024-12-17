A 20-member delegation from the North Eastern Council (NEC) arrived in Agartala, Tripura, to inspect the preparations for the upcoming Plenary Session, which are underway in full swing. Around 350 delegates, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, are expected to attend the session on December 20 and 21.

Speaking with India Today NE on December 17, a senior officer from the Tripura government, on condition of anonymity, said that the preparations for the NEC Plenary Session are progressing rapidly, and the event will be held across six venues.

“The preparation for the Northeastern Council Plenary Session is going on in full swing. The main event will be held on the 20th and 21st. We have also beefed up security across Agartala city, and around 2,000 security personnel have been deployed,” said the official.

He added that the venues, including Ujjayanta Palace, Rabindra Shatabarshiki Bhawan, Pragna Bhawan, and Hotel Polo Tower are being sanitised. One event will be held in Natun Bazar under Gomati District, where a foundation-laying program for a BJP party office will take place. In Dhalai, an interaction program between Union Home Minister Shah and Bru people will be held in their camps.

“As per the plan, all arrangements are on track. A 20-member delegation from the NEC team has already arrived, and we have held a meeting with them. Tomorrow, a team from the Home Ministry will arrive to assess security and other measures. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be arriving for three days starting from December 21. DoNER Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, DoNER MoS Sukanta Majumder, all the Chief Ministers, Governors, Chief Secretaries of the Northeast states, the entire NEC Council team, Home Ministry and DoNER officials, Finance Ministry teams, heads of banks, including CMDs, NESAC, and the Chairman of ISRO are also expected to attend. It will be the biggest event in the history of Tripura. Around 350 delegates will be arriving in the state,” said the official.