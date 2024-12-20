Union Home Minister Amit Shah, DoNER Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, along with five Governors and three Chief Ministers of the Northeast will arrive in Agartala, Tripura on the evening of December 20 for the 72nd Plenary Session of the North Eastern Council (NEC).

The plenary session is scheduled to be held on December 20 and 21.

Sources from the Tripura Government told India Today NE that Union Home Minister Amit Shah, DoNER Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, Union Minister of State Dr. Sukanta Majumder, along with five Governors and three Chief Ministers, will arrive in Agartala this evening, while the remaining delegates are expected to arrive on the morning of December 21.

According to the source, Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt. Gen. Kaiwalya Trivikram Parnaik and Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Manipur Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya and Chief Minister N. Biren Singh, Nagaland Governor La. Ganesan, Sikkim Governor Om Prakash and Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, and Mizoram Governor Dr. Hari Babu Kambhampati will attend the session.

Meanwhile, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu remarked, “Landed in Agartala with Governor Lt. Gen. K.T. Parnaik Ji and senior State Government officials for the NEC meeting. Nestled amidst serene hills, verdant valleys, and pristine waterscapes, Tripura is a land steeped in rich myths and legends, offering an unparalleled blend of natural beauty and cultural heritage.”