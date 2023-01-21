TIPRA Motha and BJP ally in Tripura, Indigenous people's Front of Tripura (IPFT) has officially decided to form 'unity' with Tipra Motha and has called for a single party "IPFT-TIPRA Motha".

Notably, both parties are set to hold a meeting in Guwahati on January 21 and officially announce their party name as "IPFT-TIPRA Motha".

Meanwhile, Motha chief Pradyot Bikram Manikya Deb Barma held a meeting with BJP Pravari Tripura, and Dr Mahesh Sharma in Guwahati evening today, January 21.

On the other hand, sources close to India Today NE said that the newly formed party's leaders comprising Tripura CM Manik Saha, Aghore Debbarma, Chitta Ranjan Debbarma, Pradyot Bikram Manikya Deb Barma along with BJP Pravari Tripura, Mahesh Sharma and NEDA chief Himanta Biswa Sarma is scheduled to hold a meeting on January 21 at around 11:00 PM.

Sources also revealed that Tripura chief minister Manik Saha has also landed in Guwahati wherein he along with his ally will be part of the meeting.

Further, the worker of the TIPRA Motha also asserted that with the demand of "Greater Tipraland" cannot be compromised and no positive results can be forecasted without it.

Earlier on January 13, India Today NE broke the report of the Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT) joining hands with the Opposition party Tipra Motha, headed by Pradyot Bikram Manikya Deb Barma, head of the erstwhile Royal house of Tripura.