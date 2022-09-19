Five months ahead of the assembly election as BJP-IPFT government of Tripura has doubled the amount of social pension and which has been increased to Rs 2000 per month, on September 19 the state’s ICA Minister Sushanta Chowdhury informed that from now every month an additional Rs 31.44 Cr amount shall be required for that and from the coming budget the total amount that the state has to bear in the head of social pension shall be Rs 761.28 Cr annually.

Speaking to reporters in the secretariat Chowdhury said, “Keeping our pre-2018 election promises mentioned in the Vision Document our Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha had declared two days back about doubling the amount of social pension and which will benefit total 318415 beneficiaries all from the poor section of people. From the month of September they shall get the benefit and D or this every month we need additional Rs 31.44 Cr and the annual additional required amount shall be Rs 603.89 Cr.”

He said that in the previous budget Finance Minister Jishnu Dev Varma, who is also the Deputy Chief Minister had kept the provision and amount for doubling the amount of the social pension.

According to the Minister, some 158179 beneficiaries in the state get a central pension under the National Social Assistance Programme (NSAP) while another 160218 are covered under 29 social pension schemes run by the state.

In addition, another 71017 beneficiaries are also provided financial assistance under the Kanna Santan Assistance.

Chowdhury added, “Though this fiscal the fund required for social pension is Rs 603.89 Cr annually from the 2023-24 financial year the amount will go upto Rs 761.28 Cr.”

He informed that after the new government came to power on the basis of complaints regarding fake beneficiaries on the basis of political identities enjoying social pensions meant for the poor and according there was scrutiny during which many names were deducted.

However, later through a special drive, some 33000 new beneficiaries were also selected whose pension has also been doubled.