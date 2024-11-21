In a significant move towards the rapid implementation of the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, officials from North Eastern Electric Power Corporation Limited (NEEPCO) and Tripura State Electricity Corporation Limited (TSECL) convened a high-level review meeting at TSECL headquarters today.

The flagship scheme, aimed at providing free solar-powered electricity to households, is a key initiative under the Government of India’s mission to promote renewable energy and ensure energy accessibility for all.

The meeting was chaired by TSECL Managing Director Biswajit Basu and attended by senior officials, including Finance Director Sarvajit Singh Dogra, General Manager Swapan Debbarma, and Nodal Officer Sujata Das.

Representing NEEPCO were Director (Personnel) Major General Rajesh Kumar Jha, Head of Power Station Jitendra Lal Das, Chief General Manager (HQ) Jiten C Das, and DGM (HR) MK Metei.

Discussions primarily focused on progress updates, challenges, and strategies for seamless execution of the scheme. Officials emphasized the importance of inter-agency collaboration and public engagement to ensure timely delivery of benefits.



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Key decisions taken during the meeting included:

Awareness Campaigns: Launch a widespread campaign to educate citizens about the benefits of the scheme, including government support and potential funding options through banks.

Tariff Reduction: Developing strategies to reduce electricity tariffs, making solar energy more accessible and cost-effective for households.

Implementation Roadmap: Creating a robust framework to identify and address potential bottlenecks, ensuring the project adheres to its timeline.

Speaking after the meeting, a senior TSECL official stated, “Both NEEPCO and TSECL reaffirmed their commitment to the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana. This partnership will accelerate Tripura’s transition to renewable energy and provide sustainable, cost-free electricity to thousands of households.”

This collaboration aligns with India’s larger goal of achieving 500 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030, with solar energy playing a pivotal role.

The meeting marks a critical step forward in realizing the vision of sustainable development while addressing energy inequity across the region. Further updates on the project’s implementation timeline and public engagement initiatives are expected in the coming weeks.