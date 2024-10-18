A new species of orchid named Coelogyne tripurensis was discovered in Jampui Hills, in Tripura's North District.

Jampui Hills is situated about 200 km away from Agartala city and is the highest hill range in the state bordering Mizoram. This permanent seat of eternal spring is situated at an altitude of 3000’ above sea level.

The research which was carried out by Arjun Adit and Pankaj Kumar was published in Phytotaxa-a journal in Botanical Taxonomy.

The research paper reads, “Coelogyne tripurensis is described here as a species new to science. This epiphytic orchid was discovered from the moist broadleaf forests of Jampui Hills in Tripura, North-East India situated at the westernmost fringe of Indo-Myanmar Biodiversity Hotspot. Evidences to delineate the newly described species and its significant differences from closely related taxa have been provided. We also provide historical evidence for the range extension of C. phitamii in Thailand. An identification key for the taxonomically challenging Coelogyne section Fuliginosae which consists of nine species is provided along with detailed nomenclatural notes on each species as a revision of the section."

It said that Coelogyne Lindley is a tropical orchid genus with 600 species, native to Indian sub-continent and South-East Asia to South-West Pacific Islands. The genus consists of mostly epiphytic (rarely lithophytic and terrestrial) taxa, and is widely popular among horticulturists for its high ornamental value and easy growth requirements.

The genus is characterised by a free labellum with usually erect lateral lobes stretched over entire length of the hypochile and smooth papillose, lamellate, cristate, toothed or warty keels or sometimes without keels.

The section is characterised by presence of a scape with enveloping glumes at the base, successively opening showy flowers and revealing keels on the labellum.

“Species belonging to this group show a high degree of phenotypic plasticity, rendering them challenging to delineate. This complexity has led to divergent expert opinions”, the paper reads.

The author said that the field visits were conducted as part of the Orchid bio-inventory survey in Tripura, North-East India between 2017 and 2022. Photographs and morphometric data of the orchid species were gathered along with the geo-coordinates.

“Fresh flowers of the collected species were stored in alcohol to confirm their identity later. Field notes were prepared on the general morphology, species habitat, flowering phenology and occurrence. Due to the threatened status, limited population size and mosaic distribution pattern, only one orchid specimen representing the taxon was collected, pressed, and subsequently treated with formalin. The specimen was deposited in the Delhi University Herbarium, India (DUH). Protologues and pertinent literature for the genus the section and prepare critical notes on the enumerated species. Subsequently, various relevant herbarium specimens were also consulted to draw accurate comparisons between species. Herbarium records of accepted species in the section were carefully compared with the type specimens of their synonyms to establish the taxa’s circumscription. A dichotomous key for identification of the Coelogyne species in section Fuliginosae was prepared by comparing distinguishable morphological features”, it added.