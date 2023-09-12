Two newly elected BJP candidates including Tafajjal Hossain and Bindu Debnath took oath as MLA in the lobby of the Tripura Legislative Assembly on September 12.

Speaker of the Legislative Assembly, Bishwabandhu Sen, administered the oath to the two newly elected MLAs in the presence of Chief Minister Professor Dr Manik Saha and other members of the Cabinet.

With the swearing-in of the two MLAs, the number of MLAs of the BJP and IPFT alliance increased to 34.

It is noteworthy that the two candidates of the ruling party, Bindu Debnath and Tafajjal Hossain, secured victories in the recently concluded Dhanpur and Boxnagar assembly constituencies by a record margin of votes.



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Chief Minister Prof. Dr Manik Saha, Power Minister Ratan Lal Nath, Finance Minister Pranajit Singha Roy, along with other cabinet members and MLAs, were present at the swearing-in ceremony held at the Legislative Assembly lobby on Tuesday.

Additionally, BJP state president Rajib Bhattacharya, Agartala Municipal Corporation Mayor Dipak Majumdar, and other prominent personalities were also present.

Speaking with media, Chief Minister Dr Saha explained that one MLA from the ruling party had resigned after the last assembly polls and subsequently, CPIM MLA from Boxanagar constituency passed away, necessitating by-elections in these two assembly constituencies, including Dhanpur and Boxanagar located in Tripura’s Sepahijala district.

"During the recently held by-elections, the people of these two assembly constituencies turned out in large numbers and secured a historic victory for the two candidates nominated by the ruling BJP. Consequently, the number of members in the ruling coalition in the Legislative Assembly has risen from 32 to 34," stated Dr. Saha.

Furthermore, the Chief Minister expressed optimism that the newly elected MLAs will work diligently for the welfare of the people in their respective areas.

“Attended the swearing-in ceremony of two new members of Tripura Legislative Assembly- Tafajjal Hossain & Bindu Debnath. I firmly believe that they will deliver their best in ensuring all-round development & public welfare in their respective constituencies. My best wishes to the new MLAs”, added Dr Saha.

After taking their oaths as legislators, newly elected Bindu Debnath and Tafajjal Hossain told the media that they would prioritize the overall development of their areas. They also extended special thanks and gratitude to the voters.