The newly elected members of the 13th Tripura Legislative Assembly are set to solemnly take their oaths on September 12.

The oath-taking ceremony will be held at 12 noon in the distinguished lobby of the Legislative Assembly.

The announcement was made by the Additional Secretary of the Tripura Assembly Secretariat in an official press release.

The BJP candidates for Boxanagar and Dhanpur Assembly constituencies, where the by-poll was held on September 5, has secured a landslide victory.

The ruling BJP and the opposition CPI(M) were in a head-to-head contest for both seats, Boxanagar and Dhanpur, as other opposition parties chose not to participate.

The BJP fielded Tafajjal Hossain and Bindu Debnath from Boxanagar and Dhanpur respectively. Their challengers from the CPI(M) are Mizan Hossein (Boxanagar) and Kaushik Chanda (Dhanpur).

After the sixth round of counting, BJP’s Tafajjal Hossain won with 34,146 votes, while Mizan Hossain of CPI(M) received 3,909 votes.

In Dhanpur, BJP candidate Bindu Debnath won with 30,017 votes, and Kaushik Chanda of CPI(M) received 11,146 votes.