The Tripura unit of the National Health Mission (NHM) is set to launch a mass campaign starting from the 3rd of May to register people under the Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA) especially focusing on the rural areas.

Addressing a press conference, Joint Mission Director of NHM Tripura, Binay Bhusan Das, highlighted Ayushman Bharat, the Prime Minister's Jan Arogya Yojana, as the largest health insurance scheme in the country.

"The Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission, a digital platform encompassing all medical services, will integrate small labs and hospitals, doctors onto a unified platform. Currently, doctors, nurses, pharmacies, labs, and more are undergoing registration. Centralizing these services onto a digital platform is crucial for effective healthcare delivery. It's a revolutionary step towards ensuring comprehensive healthcare services. It's imperative for everyone to open an ABHA account to preserve their medical records," he emphasized.

The official further elaborated that under ABHA, doctors can easily access a person's previous medical records.

"Every individual should possess an ABHA card. We've initiated the process in Agartala, and similar camps will be set up in other districts on the 3rd and 10th of May, followed by sub-divisional camps on the 17th and 24th of May. Training sessions will be conducted for registration in all districts and subdivisions. Approximately 1,152 pharmacies have registered themselves in the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission, and thus far, 15.54 lakh individuals have already registered under ABHA. Our next focus will be on generating ABHA cards at the village level. Aadhar card is necessary for registration," he added.