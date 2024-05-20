A 3-member special team from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken the most wanted criminal Hannan Mia (40) into custody and is flying to Guwahati to produce him before the NIA special court from Tripura on Monday.

The successful operation came after Officer-in-Charge of Bishalgarh Police Station, Rana Chatterjee, carried out a special operation to detain Mia on Sunday.

Speaking with India Today NE, Rana Chatterjee said that Hannan Mia was listed as a most wanted criminal by the NIA.

"There was a cash reward of Rs 1 lakh for his capture, which was declared by the NIA. Based on a tip-off, we carried out a special operation and arrested Mia. We have found his connections with international human trafficking and discovered that he used to traffic teenage girls by exploiting them in prostitution rackets, forging Indian documents, and other illegal activities. To detain him, the NIA had also launched an operation; however later they sought our help, and we successfully conducted the special operation and arrested him," he said.

The official further informed that after the arrest, the Tripura Police notified the NIA following which a 3-member team from the investigation agency arrived from Guwahati of Assam and produced Mia before the court, obtaining a 4-day transit remand to produce him before the special NIA court.

“Today, the NIA officials are en route to Guwahati with Hannan Mia from Agartala and will produce him before the special NIA court”, he added.