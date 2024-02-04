The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a Chargesheet against three Myanmar nationals involved in a major international human trafficking case. The illicit operation revolves around the illegal infiltration and trafficking of foreign nationals, primarily of Rohingya origin, into India through the India-Bangladesh border.

The accused, identified as Rabi Islam, Shafi Alam, and Mohammad Usman, all permanent residents of Myanmar's Maungdaw District, are alleged to have entered India illegally with the help of traffickers and touts, bypassing valid travel documentation. The NIA Chargesheet reveals their involvement in facilitating the infiltration of numerous foreign nationals through unauthorized and illegal border routes.

Part of a sophisticated network of traffickers and touts engaged in various illegal activities, the trio targeted vulnerable Rohingya women who had sought refuge in Bangladesh. They lured these women into India with false promises of marriage to Rohingya men, only to be sold for forced marriages across several Indian states, including UP, Rajasthan, Jammu & Kashmir, Telangana, and Haryana.

NIA investigations further unveiled instances of document forgery, with Rabi Islam and Mohammad Usman fraudulently obtaining Aadhaar cards. The duo used these cards to acquire multiple SIM cards and open bank accounts, concealing their true identities in the process.

With this chargesheet, the NIA, which had started probing the case on 7th November 2023, has taken a significant step towards uncovering and dismantling a major international human trafficking racket and network.