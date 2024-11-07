The Border Security Force (BSF) deployed in Tripura has detained nine Bangladeshi nationals, including two minors, from two different locations in the state.

According to a press statement from the BSF, the first incident occurred on November 7 at around 8:30 am. Six Bangladeshi nationals, including one woman and two transgender individuals, were apprehended in a joint operation by the BSF and Government Railway Police at Agartala.

In a separate operation, the BSF troops of BOP Samrupara under Kailashahar sub-division of Unakoti district detained three Bangladeshi nationals, including two minors, while they were attempting to cross the international border into Bangladesh.

"All three Bangladeshi nationals are family members and residents of Maulvibazar, Bangladesh. Preliminary inquiry is ongoing," said the BSF in its statement.

The BSF has maintained a high level of alertness along the international border to prevent illegal cross-border activities and infiltration.