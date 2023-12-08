The Government Railway Police (GRP) arrested nine individuals late Thursday (December 8) night and seized cannabis worth Rs 5 lakh at Agartala Railway Station.

Addressing the issue, Sanjit Sen, the Officer In Charge of GRP, stated that the nine individuals from Bihar were apprehended at Agartala Railway Station on Thursday night while attempting to smuggle approximately 52 kgs of cannabis using Tripura Sundari Express.

"As part of the anti-drug drive, we routinely conduct search operations on trains departing the state. Today, we observed some people attempting to enter the railway station from the back. Based on suspicion, we detained and searched them, finding suspected cannabis in their bags. Nine persons were apprehended, and 52 kgs of cannabis were seized. We have arrested them and will present them before the court, seeking police remand," said the OC.

The arrested individuals, identified as Gautam Kumar, Subodh Jadav, Raksha Kumar, Roman Kumar, Kingkar Singh, Brajesh Mandal, Prasanta Kumar, Bodhon Mandal, Suklal Kumar, are all residents of Bihar.

"They arrived here on Wednesday and were supposed to leave for Tripura on Thursday night. According to sources, they were collecting cannabis from Sidhai Mohanpur, Melaghar, Boxanagar, with most of them being from Bihar," he added.