Tripura: NIT Agartala student drowns at Dumbur Reservoir, body recovered

Tripura police have recovered the body of a student of NIT Agartala from Dumbur Reservoir, who tragically drowned after reportedly going there for a swim.



Speaking with India Today NE, a Tripura Police official said that the incident occurred at Dumbur Reservoir under Gandacherra subdivision of Dhalai district.



“The student has been identified as Avinab Singh (20). He was a second-year student of NIT Agartala and a resident of Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. Four friends from NIT had gone there yesterday, and the incident occurred this afternoon around 12:30 PM,” he said.



Police further stated that immediately after the incident, a team of SDRF was deployed along with Tripura Police, Fire and Emergency Services, and Civil Defence personnel, after which the body was recovered.