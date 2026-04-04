Tripura: NIT Agartala student drowns at Dumbur Reservoir, body recovered
Tripura police have recovered the body of a student of NIT Agartala from Dumbur Reservoir, who tragically drowned after reportedly going there for a swim.
Tripura police have recovered the body of a student of NIT Agartala from Dumbur Reservoir, who tragically drowned after reportedly going there for a swim.
Speaking with India Today NE, a Tripura Police official said that the incident occurred at Dumbur Reservoir under Gandacherra subdivision of Dhalai district.
“The student has been identified as Avinab Singh (20). He was a second-year student of NIT Agartala and a resident of Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. Four friends from NIT had gone there yesterday, and the incident occurred this afternoon around 12:30 PM,” he said.
Police further stated that immediately after the incident, a team of SDRF was deployed along with Tripura Police, Fire and Emergency Services, and Civil Defence personnel, after which the body was recovered.
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